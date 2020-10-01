Masonite names new leader for architectural segment

TAMPA, Fla. — Masonite has appointed Alex Legall as senior vice president and business leader for the architectural segment. Legall replaces Graham Thayer, who will leave Masonite on Oct. 2.

Legall joins Masonite with over 25 years of global experience in sales, marketing, and general management roles. He spent the last eight years with Owens Corning, most recently as vice president and general manager of their North American technical insulation business. Before joining Owens Corning, Legall was with Carrier Corporation for 18 years where he held multiple leadership roles both domestically and in Latin America.

Legall earned his Master of Science in Management, Finance from Purdue University, and both his Bachelor of Business Administration, Finance and Bachelor of Arts, Economics from Prairie View A&M University. Additionally, he has served as a board member for the Maumee Valley Habitat for Humanity and the Boys and Girls Club of Syracuse.

“With over 25 years of progressive leadership experience in building materials and systems selling, we believe Alex is ideally suited to lead the Masonite Architectural business,” said Howard Heckes, president and CEO. “His demonstrated general management and commercial expertise growing businesses make Alex a strong addition to the Masonite Leadership Team as we execute on our strategy and deliver doors that do more.”